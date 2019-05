May 23 (Reuters) - SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG :

* SANTHERA ENTERS INTO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH CHIESI GROUP FOR RAXONE® IN LHON VALUED AT UP TO CHF 105 MILLION

* DEAL INCLUDES UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF CHF 50 MILLION (EUR 44 MILLION) WHICH IS DUE AFTER CLOSING OF TRANSACTION

* TRANSACTION ALLOWS SANTHERA TO ADVANCE ITS LONG-TERM GROWTH STRATEGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: