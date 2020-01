BRIEF-Santhera FY Net Revenues Down At EUR 27.9 Million

Jan 27 (Reuters) - SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG :

* SANTHERA REPORTS NET REVENUES 2019 AND HIGHLIGHTS PIPELINE PROGRESS

* NET REVENUES CHF 27.9 MILLION IN 2019

* 2019 GROSS INCOME OF CHF 49.3 MILLION FROM RAXONE OUT-LICENSING AGREEMENT

* IN 2019, SANTHERA REPORTED NET REVENUES OF CHF 27.9 MILLION (2018: CHF 31.7 MILLION)

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, FREELY AVAILABLE LIQUID FUNDS (CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS) AMOUNTED TO CHF 31.4 MILLION (AUGUST 31, 2019: CHF 43.7 MILLION)