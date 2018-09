BRIEF-Santhera Hopes for Good News to Lift Shares, Pave Way For Capital Hike

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* SAYS EXPECTS 50 MILLION SFR SALES OF RAXONE WITHIN 2-3 YEARS‍​

* SAYS 50 MILLION SFR RAXONE SALES FORECAST PERTAINS TO LHON INDICATION IN EUROPE

* SANTHERA CEO SAYSNEEDS SUPPORTING NEWS FLOW, IMPROVED SHARE PRICE BEFORE SEEKING TO RAISE CAPITAL

* SANTHERA CEO SAYS CLEAR THAT MORE RESOURCES NEEDED TO ACHIEVE AMBITIOUS GOALS

* SANTHERA CFO SAYS HAD TO POSTPONE CAPITAL INCREASE EARLIER THIS YEAR WHEN EUROPEAN REGULATORS DECLINED TO RECOMMEND MAIN MEDICINE FOR DMD

* SANTHERA CFO SAYS DOESN'T WANT TO INCREASE DEBT, NO PLANS FOR ADDITIONAL CONVERTIBLE BONDS