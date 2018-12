BRIEF-Santhera Launches Placement Of Shares Through Accelerated Bookbuilding

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG:

* SANTHERA LAUNCHES PLACEMENT OF SHARES THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING

* SHARE CAPITAL WILL INCREASE FROM CHF 7,527,479 TO CHF 12,527,479

* PLACEMENT OF UP TO 5.0 MILLION REGISTERED SHARES OF COMPANY TO BE NEWLY ISSUED

* EXPECTS CHF-EQUIVALENT OF USD 20 MILLION OF NET PROCEEDS

* INTENDS TO COMPLETE OFFERING AS LONG AS NET PROCEEDS EXCEED CHF EQUIVALENT OF USD 20 MILLION

* TO USE PROCEEDS TO PAY CASH COMPONENT OF CONSIDERATION TO IDORSIA