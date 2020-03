BRIEF-Santhera Pharmaceuticals FY Net Result At CHF -19.0 Mln

March 24 (Reuters) - SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG :

* FY NET REVENUES FROM PRODUCT SALES OF CHF 27.9 MILLION, SLIGHTLY ABOVE GUIDANCE

* FY OPERATING RESULT OF CHF -10.4 MILLION (2018: CHF -51.4 MILLION) AND NET RESULT OF CHF -19.0 MILLION (2018: CHF -54.2 MILLION)

* WILL PROPOSE INCREASE OF AUTHORIZED CAPITAL FROM CHF 3,000,000 TO CHF 5,500,000 AND AN INCREASE OF CONDITIONAL CAPITAL FROM CHF 2,500,000 TO CHF 4,800,000

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPINION FROM COMMITTEE FOR MEDICINAL PRODUCTS FOR HUMAN USE ON ITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR PULDYSA BY MID-2020

* NO POSSIBILITY TO ATTEND AGM IN PERSON