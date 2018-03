BRIEF-Santhera Pharmaceuticals FY ‍Net Result At CHF -51.5 Mln

March 20 (Reuters) - SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG :

* SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS - FY ‍NET REVENUES FROM SALES OF LEAD PRODUCT RAXONE® INCREASED BY 21% TO CHF 22.9 MILLION​

* FY ‍NET RESULT AMOUNTED TO CHF -51.5 MILLION (2016: CHF -35.4 MILLION)​

* SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍AT END OF FEB 2018, COMPANY HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM FINANCIAL ASSETS OF CHF 50.9 MILLION​

* SANTHERA - ‍REITERATES GUIDANCE FOR NET SALES OF RAXONE IN CURRENTLY APPROVED INDICATION LHON TO REACH CHF 28-30 MILLION IN 2018​