Sept 3 (Reuters) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* 1H-2019 SALES ON TRACK WITH CHF 18.3 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 14% COMPARED TO 1H-2018

* H1 OPERATING EXPENSES OF CHF 38.2 MILLION (1H-2018: CHF 39.9 MILLION)

* H1 OPERATING RESULT OF CHF -22.4 MILLION (1H-2018: CHF -26.3 MILLION)

* FULL-YEAR SALES GUIDANCE OF CHF 25-27 MILLION

* H1 NET RESULT OF CHF -26.9 MILLION (1H-2018: CHF -27.4 MILLION)