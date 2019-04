April 3 (Reuters) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING - HAS TAKEN OUT A SYNDICATED CREDIT LINE WHICH, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONDITIONS, WILL PROVIDE UP TO CHF 15.0 MILLION OVER A TIME PERIOD OF NINE MONTHS

* SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING - IS PREPARING FOR ISSUANCE OF UP TO 500,000 REGISTERED SHARES, REPRESENTING 4.7% OF ITS CURRENTLY OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL