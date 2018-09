Sept 4 (Reuters) - SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG :

* 1H 2018 SALES OF CHF 16.0 MILLION, INCREASE OF 48% COMPARED TO 1H 2017

* H1 OPERATING RESULT OF CHF -26.3 MILLION (1H 2017: CHF -21.4 MILLION)

* FULL YEAR SALES GUIDANCE RAISED TO CHF 30-32 MILLION

* H1 NET RESULT OF CHF -27.4 MILLION (1H 2017: CHF -22.7 MILLION)