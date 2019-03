March 28 (Reuters) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* SAYS PROVIDES UPDATE ON FILING FOR CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORIZATION IN EUROPE FOR PULDYSA® (IDEBENONE) IN DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY

* COMPLETION AND FILING OF CMA FOR PULDYSA IN DMD IS PLANNED FOR Q2 OF 2019