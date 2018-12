Dec 14 (Reuters) - SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG :

* SANTHERA PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE SHARE PLACEMENT

* BASED ON CURRENT STATUS OF BOOK, SHARE PLACEMENT WOULD AMOUNT TO 3,133,334 NEW SHARES

* SHARES TO BE PRICED AT CHF 7.50 PER SHARE

* WOULD RESULT IN CHF 23.5 MILLION GROSS PROCEEDS