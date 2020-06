BRIEF-Santhera Receives Financing Commitment Of Up To CHF 20 Million

June 4 (Reuters) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* SANTHERA RECEIVES FINANCING COMMITMENT OF UP TO CHF 20 MILLION FROM FUND MANAGED BY HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

* FINANCING PROVIDES FUNDING RUNWAY TO ADVANCE DMD-FRANCHISE WITH PULDYSA® AND VAMOROLONE

* COMPANY EXPECTS TO DRAW DOWN FIRST TRANCHE OF BORROWING IN AMOUNT OF CHF 7.5 MILLION IN LATE JUNE 2020

* HAS ALSO AGREED TO ISSUE 300,000 SHARES OF COMPANY, AS CONSIDERATION FOR COMMITMENT AND UTILIZATION OF FINANCING, WITH 75,000 OF SUCH SHARES BEING ISSUED UPON SIGNING OF COMMITMENT

* NOTES HAVE A MAXIMUM TERM OF 18 MONTHS AND WILL PAY A FIXED INTEREST, WHICH SANTHERA CAN PAY IN CASH AT A RATE OF 12% PER ANNUM OR IN KIND AT A RATE OF 13% PER ANNUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)