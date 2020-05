BRIEF-Santhera Says EMA'S CHMP Grants Clock-Stop Extension In Authorization Of Puldysa

May 29 (Reuters) - SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG :

* PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE ONGOING REGULATORY REVIEW OF PULDYSA® (IDEBENONE) BY THE CHMP IN DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY (DMD)

* EVALUATING POTENTIAL OF CONDUCTING AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TO TEST FOR SO-CALLED OVERWHELMING EFFICACY OF ITS SIDEROS STUDY

* EMA’S CHMP HAS GRANTED A REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CLOCK-STOP IN REGULATORY PROCEDURE FOR ITS CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORIZATION (CMA) APPLICATION FOR PULDYSA® IN DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY

* THIS WILL RESULT IN A CHMP OPINION IN Q4 2020

* POSITIVE EARLY COMPLETION OF SIDEROS STUDY WOULD ALLOW ACCELERATION OF SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS IN US AND EUROPE BY APPROXIMATELY ONE YEAR

* POSITIVE SIDEROS DATA COULD ALSO SHORTEN TIME TO A LABEL EXTENSION TO INCLUDE GLUCOCORTICOID USING DMD PATIENTS BY AROUND ONE YEAR