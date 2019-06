June 24 (Reuters) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* SAYS UK’S MHRA RENEWS EAMS SCIENTIFIC OPINION FOR SANTHERA’S IDEBENONE IN DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY

* SAYS UK'S MHRA HAS RENEWED FOR A FURTHER YEAR THE EARLY ACCESS TO MEDICINES SCHEME (EAMS) SCIENTIFIC OPINION FOR IDEBENONE FOR PATIENTS WITH DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY (DMD) IN RESPIRATORY FUNCTION DECLINE WHO ARE NOT TAKING GLUCOCORTICOIDS