June 23 (Reuters) - SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG :

* UK’S MHRA RENEWS EAMS SCIENTIFIC OPINION FOR SANTHERA’S IDEBENONE IN DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY

* EXPECTS AN OPINION BY COMMITTEE FOR MEDICINAL PRODUCTS FOR HUMAN USE (CHMP) IN Q4 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)