May 6 (Reuters) - SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG :

* SANTHERA SIGNS AGREEMENTS IN GENE THERAPY RESEARCH FOR CONGENITAL MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY WITH RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

* SANTHERA GAINS RIGHTS TO INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY DEVELOPED AT RUTGERS ON CERTAIN GENE CONSTRUCTS THAT WILL BE FURTHER STUDIED UNDER A COLLABORATION AGREEMENT. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)