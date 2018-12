Dec 10 (Reuters) -

* SANTHERA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUBMITS AMENDED PROPOSAL TO ITS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON DECEMBER 11, 2018

* SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS -AS PER AMENDMENT AND IN LINE WITH FINANCING OBJECTIVE, BOARD PROPOSES TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY UP TO CHF 5,000,000