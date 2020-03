BRIEF-Santos Says Awarded Contracts For Supply And Installation Of Subsea Infrastructure For Barossa

March 3 (Reuters) - Santos Ltd:

* LAST MAJOR FACILITIES CONTRACTS AWARDED FOR BAROSSA

* AKER SOLUTIONS WILL SUPPLY UMBILICALS AND NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO DENMARK I/S WILL SUPPLY FLEXIBLE RISERS

* AWARD OF CONTRACTS FOR SUPPLY AND INSTALLATION OF SUBSEA INFRASTRUCTURE FOR BAROSSA PROJECT

* CONTRACT FOR TRANSPORT AND INSTALLATION OF SUBSEA UMBILICALS, RISERS, FLOWLINES, SUPPLY OF IN-FIELD FLOWLINES, AWARDED TO SUBSEA 7

* PREPARED TO SELL DOWN EQUITY IN BAROSSA TO A TARGET OWNERSHIP OF 40-50%

* “THESE ARE FINAL MAJOR FACILITIES CONTRACTS FOR BAROSSA AS WE GET CLOSER TO PUSHING BUTTON ON PROJECT’S DEVELOPMENT IN Q2” Source text: bit.ly/2TzRaL1 Further company coverage: