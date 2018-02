Feb 27 (Reuters) - Santos Ltd:

* ‍PNG EARTHQUAKE UPDATE​

* ‍GAS PRODUCTION AT PNG LNG HIDES PLANT AND KUTUBU GAS FACILITIES HAS BEEN SAFELY SHUT DOWN AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE

* PRODUCTION TO REMAIN SHUT-DOWN WHILE FULL ASSESSMENT OF IMPACT OF EARTHQUAKE IS MADE

* ADVISED BY PNG LNG OPERATOR EXXONMOBIL PNG THAT NO STAFF OR CONTRACTORS HAVE BEEN INJURED