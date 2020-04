April 2 (Reuters) - Sanwil Holding SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: RECORDS DROP IN ORDERS, TRANSPORT DIFFICULTIES DUE TO CLOSED BORDERS, DISRUPTIONS IN DELIVERY CHAINS MAINLY FROM ITALY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ALSO RECORDS PAYMENT GRIDLOCKS OF ITS UNIT SANWIL POLSKA, WHICH WILL IMPACT GROUP’S REVENUES IN FOLLOWING MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)