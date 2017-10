Sept 12 (Reuters) - Sanyei Corp

* Says co’s Tokyo-based unit signs agreement to take over tableware sales business of Villeroy & Boch brand from Villeroy& Boch Tableware Japan K.K., on Oct. 16

* Says acquisition price is undisclosed

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/VR9uLp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)