SAP cuts 2020 earnings guidance as customers postpone business

FRANKFURT, April 8 (Reuters) - Business software maker SAP on Wednesday cut its full-year earnings guidance after the coronavirus pandemic prompted customers to put orders on hold.

The German company said it now sees operating profit, adjusted for special items, in a range of 8.1 billion euros ($8.8 billion) to 8.7 billion euros, down from a previous target range of 8.9 to 9.3 billion euros.

That compares to 8.21 billion euros in 2019.

In an unscheduled announcement, the group also said that adjusted operating profit during the first quarter of this year edged 1% higher to 1.48 billion euros.

“As the impact of the COVID-19 crisis rapidly intensified towards the end of the quarter, a significant amount of new business was postponed. This is reflected, in particular, in the significant year over year decrease in software licenses revenue,” SAP said. ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Sandra Maler)