BRIEF-SAP To Acquire Callidus Software Inc For $36/Share

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sap Se:

* ‍PER SHARE PRICE REPRESENTS AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $2.4 BILLION ​

* SAP TO ACQUIRE CALLIDUS SOFTWARE INC., WILL OFFER COMPREHENSIVE “FRONT OFFICE” SUITE

* ‍SAP AMERICA, INC. HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CALLIDUSCLOUD​

* ‍CALLIDUSCLOUD BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION​

* SAP - DEAL EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO SAP‘S NON-IFRS EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL 2018; ACCRETIVE TO SAP‘S NON-IFRS EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL 2019​

* ‍PER SHARE PURCHASE PRICE OF $36.00​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: