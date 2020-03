March 9 (Reuters) - SAP SE:

* IN COORDINATION WITH ALL MANAGEMENT AND PRODUCT TEAMS AT SAP, WE THEREFORE MADE DECISION AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE TO CANCEL ALL SAP EVENTS IN MARCH 2020

* SAP NOW BERLIN 2020 WILL BE POSTPONED TO SEPTEMBER 23 AND 24, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)