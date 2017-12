Dec 21 (Reuters) - SAPEC SA:

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 2.6 MILLION

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 3.3 MILLION

* H1 REVENUE EUR 56.8 MILLION

* EXPECTS FY 2017/2018 EBITDA TO BE LOWER THAN PLANNED

* EXPECTS FY 2017/2018 CONSOLIDATED EBITDA TO BE BETTER VERSUS YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2p795Nf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)