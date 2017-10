Sept 18 (Reuters) - Sapiens International Corporation NV :

* Sapiens enters into agreements for Israeli private placement of additional series B debentures

* Says private placement of additional principal amounts of co’s series B debentures, for proceeds of NIS 45.65 million​

* Says upon issuance of additional debentures,will have sold entire NIS 280 million principal amount series B debentures offered in Israel​