BRIEF-Sapiens International Corp Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share Of $0.06

May 7 (Reuters) - Sapiens International Corporation Nv :

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.10 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13

* Q1 REVENUE $71.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $67.9 MILLION

* REMAIN ON TRACK TO IMPROVE OPERATING MARGINS THROUGHOUT 2018

* SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL - REITERATE 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING. MARGIN GUIDANCE OF 12% TO 13% WITH REVENUE IN RANGE OF $280-$285 MILLION ON NON-GAAP BASIS

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $282.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S