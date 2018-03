BRIEF-Sapmer FY EBITDA Up At 38.5 Million Euros

March 29 (Reuters) - SAPMER SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 172.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 129.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 38.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 30.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 22.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* HAS BEEN EXPOSED TO SOME LESS FAVOURABLE INDICATORS AT BEGINNING OF 2018

* AT START OF 2018 PRICES OF RAW TUNA RECORDED SIGNIFICANT DECREASE

* AT START OF 2018 DECREASE IN EURO/DOLLAR EXCHANGE RATE (ABOUT OF 15%) WAS DETRIMENTAL TO SOUTHERN SALES

* DECREASE IN EURO/DOLLAR EXCHANGE RATE IS EXTENDING TO 2018 WITH LITTLE VISIBILITY FOR COMING MONTHS