BRIEF-Sapmer FY Group Net Result Turns To Loss Of EUR 4.6 Million

June 5 (Reuters) - Sapmer SA:

* IMPACT OF CRISIS ON GROUP CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT LOSS OF TURNOVER OF AROUND €8 MILLION

* FY EQUITY STOOD AT € 77.9 MILLION EXCLUDING IFRS 16, NET FINANCIAL DEBT AT € 53.9 MILLION

* FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EXCLUDING IFRS 16 AT EUR 4.6 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 12.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EXCLUDING IFRS 16 AT EUR 1.3 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 16.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* VISIBILITY AS TO MARKET'S RETURN TO NORMAL REMAINS LOW-CEO Source text: bit.ly/2BDMBKJ Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)