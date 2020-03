March 20 (Reuters) - SAPMER SA:

* IN 2019, SAPMER RECORDS AN 8.7% DROP IN TURNOVER, WHICH STANDS AT THE CLOSE OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR, AT 165.3 MILLION EUROS

* 2020 OUTLOOK: FACES THE CHALLENGE OF THE GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS CRISIS Source text: bit.ly/3b7Qbce Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)