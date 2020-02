Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sapphire Corporation Ltd:

* FY REVENUE RMB 1.73 BILLION VERSUS RMB1.80 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 26.4 MILLION VERSUS RMB 16.4 MILLION

* GROUP IS PREPARING TO RESUME NORMAL OPERATIONS OF ITS BUSINESS ACTIVITIES ACROSS CHINA FOLLOWING COVID-19

* PROLONGED DELAY IN RESUMPTION OF NORMAL OPERATIONS WILL RESULT IN PROJECT DELAYS AND INCREASE IN PROJECT COSTS

* GROUP EXPECTS COVID-19 OUTBREAK TO IMPACT ON GROUP FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 1H2020