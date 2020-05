BRIEF-Sapphire Corp Says Cautiously Optimistic On Return To Profitability In Q2 2020

May 22 (Reuters) - Sapphire Corporation Ltd:

* 1Q REVENUE FELL BY 34.1% TO RMB 195.6 MILLION

* ALL CONSTRUCTION OPERATIONS & ACTIVITIES OF GROUP HAVE RESUMED

* 1Q LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 14.5 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF RMB 3.4 MILLION

* THERE ARE NO FORESEEABLE SIGNIFICANT RISKS TO GROUP’S ABILITY TO OPERATE AS A GOING CONCERN

* GROUP EXPECTS COVID-19 OUTBREAK TO IMPACT ON GROUP FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 1H2020

* GROUP HAS RESUMED FULL OPERATIONS IN 2Q AND IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC THAT IT CAN RETURN TO PROFITABILITY IN 2Q2020