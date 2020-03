March 11 (Reuters) - Sapphire Corporation Ltd:

* MAJORITY OF ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS AND ACTIVITIES HAVE RESUMED BACK TO FULL OPERATIONS SINCE COVID- 19 OUTBREAK

* GROUP HAS RESUMED CONSTRUCTION OPERATIONS AND ACTIVITIES AT 12 OF ITS URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS

* DIFFICULT TO ASCERTAIN FULL FINANCIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF GROUP FOR FY ENDING ON 31 DEC 2020