BRIEF-Sappi Declares Force Majeure On The Vulindlela Expansion, Upgrade Project At Its Saiccor Mill

March 24 (Reuters) - Sappi Ltd:

* JSE: SAP - SAPPI HAS DECLARED FORCE MAJEURE ON THE VULINDLELA EXPANSION AND UPGRADE PROJECT AT ITS SAICCOR MILL

* SAPPI - INFORMED SUPPLIERS, VENDORS, CONTRACTORS OF DECISION TO DECLARE FORCE MAJEURE, CEASE WORK AT VULINDLELA EXPANSION, UPGRADE PROJECT AT SAICCOR

* SAPPI - VULINDLELA EXPANSION, UPGRADE PROJECT 65% COMPLETE AND IS MATERIALLY ON TRACK, CURRENTLY UNDERGOING A CONTROLLED SHUT DOWN

* SAPPI LTD - DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL COST INCREASES FROM DECLARATION OF FORCE MAJEURE