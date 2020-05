BRIEF-Sappi Reports Qtrly Sales $1,308 Mln Vs $1,503 Mln

May 7 (Reuters) - Sappi Ltd:

* JSE: SAP - RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 2020

* SAPPI LTD - QTRLY SALES $1,308 MILLION VERSUS $1,503 MILLION

* SAPPI LTD - QTRLY NET DEBT OF US$1,879 MILLION INCREASED BY US$199 MILLION RELATIVE TO EQUIVALENT QUARTER LAST YEAR

* SAPPI LTD - QTRLY PROFIT FOR PERIOD DECLINED TO US$2 MILLION FROM US$72 MILLION

* SAPPI LTD - TOWARDS END OF QUARTER WE BEGAN TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANT CANCELLATIONS OF DP AND GRAPHIC PAPER ORDERS SCHEDULED TO BE DELIVERED IN Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: