Nov 2 (Reuters) - Saputo Inc:

* SAPUTO INC.: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

* Q2 REVENUE C$2.884 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$2.89 BILLION

* SAPUTO INC QTRLY ‍SHR C$0.47​

* INTENDS TO RENEW ITS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID EXPIRING ON NOVEMBER 16, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: