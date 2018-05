May 23 (Reuters) - Saputo Inc:

* SAPUTO TO INCREASE ITS PRESENCE IN SPECIALTY CHEESE AND YOGURT BY ACQUIRING THE ACTIVITIES OF SHEPHERD GOURMET IN CANADA

* PURCHASE PRICE OF CDN$100 MILLION, ON A DEBT-FREE-BASIS, WILL BE PAID IN CASH FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABLE CREDIT FACILITIES

* ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ACTIVITIES OF SHEPHERD GOURMET DAIRY (ONTARIO) INC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: