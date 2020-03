BRIEF-Saracen Mineral Holdings Says Group Production Of Between 150,000 & 155,000 Ounces Estimated For March Quarter

March 27 (Reuters) - Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd:

* RECORD GROUP PRODUCTION OF BETWEEN 150,000 AND 155,000 OUNCES ESTIMATED FOR MARCH QUARTER 2020

* PRODUCTION IN SIX MONTHS TO DECEMBER 31 WAS 216,452 OUNCES

* NOT WITHDRAWING FY2020 GUIDANCE (+500,000OZ) BUT WILL CONTINUALLY REVIEW THIS

* NO CERTAINTY THAT OPERATIONS WILL NOT BE IMPACTED IN JUNE QUARTER BY COVID-19 MEASURES

* COMMISSIONING OF CAROSUE DAM MILL TO 3.2MTPA LIKELY TO BE DELAYED UNTIL MARCH QUARTER 2021

* DISCRETIONARY EXPENDITURE DEFERRED, INCLUDING GREENFIELDS EXPLORATION