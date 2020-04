April 28 (Reuters) - Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd:

* QTRLY GOLD PRODUCTION OF 158,132OZ AT AISC OF A$1,133/OZ

* COVID-19 HAD MINIMAL IMPACT ON MARCH QUARTER PRODUCTION

* GOLD SALES FOR QUARTER OF 165,798OZ AT A AVERAGE PRICE OF A$2,228/OZ

* FY2020 GUIDANCE OF +500,000OZ RETAINED

* QTRLY UNAUDITED NPAT OF A$65M - A$70M

* PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR FY21 REMAINS +600,000OZ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: