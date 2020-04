April 17 (Reuters) - Saras SpA:

* REVOKES DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION PROPOSAL

* REVOKES AUTHORIZATION PROPOSAL FOR PURCHASE OF ITS OWN SHARES

* POSTOPONES SHAREHOLDERS MEETING TO MAY 22

* SARAS CHAIRMAN SAYS 2019 DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION AND BUY-BACK PLAN TO BE RE-EVALUATED WHEN ECONOMIC CONTEXT OF REFERENCE IS MORE DEFINED