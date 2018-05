May 14 (Reuters) - Saratoga Investment Corp:

* . ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR END AND FOURTH QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.89

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.53 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOR QUARTER ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MILLION VERSUS $338.8 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017

* QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.53

* QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.53

* QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60