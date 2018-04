April 13 (Reuters) - SARE SA:

* SIGNS TERM SHEET WITH HUBSTYLE SA

* TERM SHEET SETS PRELIM. CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION OF 100% STAKE IN SALES INTELLIGENCE SA FOR ABOUT PLN 1.9 MILLION

* SAYS HAS EXCLUSIVITY FOR TALKS ON BUYING SALES INTELLIGENCE FROM HUBSTYLE TILL MAY 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further companies coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)