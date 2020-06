June 8 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc:

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE EXPRESSION AND FUNCTIONAL DATA FROM THE SRP-9003 GENE THERAPY TRIAL TO TREAT LIMB-GIRDLE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY TYPE 2E

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC - A MEAN SIGNAL INTENSITY OF 73% IN HIGH-DOSE GROUP WAS OBSERVED COMPARED TO NORMAL CONTROL

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC - AN 89% MEAN REDUCTION OF CREATINE KINASE (CK) FROM BASELINE WAS OBSERVED IN HIGH-DOSE COHORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: