FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Sarepta, Genethon announce research collaboration for DMD treatment
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sarepta, Genethon announce research collaboration for DMD treatment

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc:

* Sarepta Therapeutics and Genethon announce a gene therapy research collaboration for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - financial terms of collaboration have not been disclosed

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - Sarepta has option to co-develop Genethon's micro-dystrophin program, which includes exclusive U.S. commercial rights

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - under terms of collaboration, Genethon will be responsible for early development work Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.