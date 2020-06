Sarepta Therapeutics Inc:

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS AND CODIAK BIOSCIENCES COLLABORATE TO RESEARCH AND DEVELOP EXOSOME-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR RARE DISEASES

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS - CODIAK IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $72.5 MILLION IN UPFRONT AND NEAR-TERM LICENSE PAYMENTS PLUS RESEARCH FUNDING