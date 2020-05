BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics And Dyno Therapeutics Announce Agreement To Develop Next-Generation Gene Therapy Vectors For Muscle Diseases

May 11 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc:

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS AND DYNO THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NEXT-GENERATION GENE THERAPY VECTORS FOR MUSCLE DISEASES

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS - AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NEXT-GENERATION ADENO-ASSOCIATED VIRUS VECTORS FOR MUSCLE DISEASES, USING DYNO’S CAPSIDMAP PLATFORM

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS - DYNO WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DESIGN AND DISCOVERY OF NOVEL AAV CAPSIDS

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS - IF SUCCESSFUL, DYNO COULD RECEIVE OVER $40 MILLION IN UPFRON

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS - DYNO WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON WORLDWIDE NET SALES OF ANY COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS DEVELOPED