BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Partnership With Myonexus Therapeutics

May 3 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc:

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH MYONEXUS THERAPEUTICS FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF MULTIPLE GENE THERAPY PROGRAMS AIMED AT TREATING DISTINCT FORMS OF LIMB-GIRDLE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHIES

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC - SAREPTA IS GRANTED EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE MYONEXUS

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC - A PHASE 1/2A STUDY OF MYO-101 IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN MID-2018

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC - COMPANIES PLAN TO REPORT ON 60-DAY BIOPSY DATA IN LATE-2018 OR EARLY 2019

* SAREPTA - WILL MAKE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $60 MILLION, ADDITIONAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS TO PURCHASE AN EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE MYONEXUS

* SAREPTA - IF ALL DEVELOPMENT-RELATED MILESTONE PAYMENTS ARE MET, CO TO MAKE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $45 MILLION OVER AN ABOUT TWO-YEAR EVALUATION PERIOD