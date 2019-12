Dec 23 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc:

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH ROCHE IN TERRITORIES OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES FOR ITS INVESTIGATIONAL MICRO-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY FOR DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY, SRP-9001

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS - TO RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $1.15 BILLION, COMPRISING $750 MILLION IN CASH AND $400 MILLION IN SAREPTA STOCK, PRICED AT $158.59 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: