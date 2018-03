BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Plan To Submit A New Drug Application For Accelerated Approval Of Golodirsen

March 12 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc:

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PLAN TO SUBMIT A NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR ACCELERATED APPROVAL OF GOLODIRSEN (SRP-4053) IN PATIENTS WITH DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY (DMD) AMENABLE TO SKIPPING EXON 53

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC - INTENDS TO COMPLETE A ROLLING SUBMISSION OF A GOLODIRSEN NDA BY YEAR-END 2018

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC - MET WITH FDA DIVISION OF NEUROLOGY PRODUCTS IN FEBRUARY TO OBTAIN GUIDANCE ON REGULATORY PATHWAY FOR GOLODIRSEN