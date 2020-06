June 15 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc:

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM THE SRP-9001 MICRO-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY TRIAL PUBLISHED IN JAMA NEUROLOGY

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS - SRP-9001 THERAPY WAS SAFE & TOLERABLE IN ALL PARTICIPANTS OVER 1-YEAR TIME PERIOD

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS - ALL ADVERSE EVENTS CONSIDERED MILD/MODERATE, THERE WERE NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS/EVIDENCE OF COMPLEMENT ACTIVATION IN STUDY